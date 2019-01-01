|Q3 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
|REV
|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.650
|0.740
|0.0900
|REV
|432.050M
|436.700M
|4.650M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of CDK Global (NASDAQ: CDK) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in CDK Global’s space includes: MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR), Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH), Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE), Informatica (NYSE:INFA) and Alight (NYSE:ALIT).
The latest price target for CDK Global (NASDAQ: CDK) was reported by Morgan Stanley on December 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 48.00 expecting CDK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 5.80% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for CDK Global (NASDAQ: CDK) is $45.37 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next CDK Global (CDK) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-28.
CDK Global’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for CDK Global.
CDK Global is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.