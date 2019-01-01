QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/738K
Div / Yield
0.6/1.32%
52 Wk
38.53 - 55.15
Mkt Cap
5.3B
Payout Ratio
34.48
Open
-
P/E
26.07
EPS
0.54
Shares
116.8M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 3, 2022, 4:18PM
Benzinga - Feb 3, 2022, 4:15PM
Benzinga - Dec 16, 2021, 6:52AM
Benzinga - Nov 2, 2021, 4:13PM
Benzinga - Nov 2, 2021, 4:12PM
Benzinga - Sep 23, 2021, 8:15AM
Benzinga - Aug 18, 2021, 7:38AM
Benzinga - Aug 17, 2021, 4:25PM
Benzinga - Aug 17, 2021, 4:06PM
Benzinga - Aug 17, 2021, 4:05PM
Benzinga - Jun 30, 2021, 3:04PM
Benzinga - Jun 30, 2021, 3:04PM
Benzinga - Jun 2, 2021, 3:14PM
Benzinga - May 6, 2021, 4:37PM
Benzinga - May 6, 2021, 4:34PM
load more
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
CDK Global Inc provides integrated information technology solutions to the automotive retail and adjacent industries in North America. The company's solutions connect people with technology by automating and integrating all parts of the dealership and buying process, including the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, repair, and maintenance of vehicles. It generates maximum revenue from subscriptions.

Earnings

see more
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.6500.740 0.0900
REV432.050M436.700M4.650M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

CDK Global Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CDK Global (CDK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CDK Global (NASDAQ: CDK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CDK Global's (CDK) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for CDK Global (CDK) stock?

A

The latest price target for CDK Global (NASDAQ: CDK) was reported by Morgan Stanley on December 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 48.00 expecting CDK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 5.80% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for CDK Global (CDK)?

A

The stock price for CDK Global (NASDAQ: CDK) is $45.37 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CDK Global (CDK) pay a dividend?

A

The next CDK Global (CDK) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-28.

Q

When is CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) reporting earnings?

A

CDK Global’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is CDK Global (CDK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CDK Global.

Q

What sector and industry does CDK Global (CDK) operate in?

A

CDK Global is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.