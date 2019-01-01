Chindata Group Holdings (NASDAQ:CD), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Chindata Group Holdings
Chindata Group Holdings Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Chindata Group Holdings (NASDAQ: CD) was reported by Credit Suisse on March 7, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $8.30 expecting CD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 14.64% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Chindata Group Holdings (NASDAQ: CD) was provided by Credit Suisse, and Chindata Group Holdings upgraded their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Chindata Group Holdings, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Chindata Group Holdings was filed on March 7, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 7, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Chindata Group Holdings (CD) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $8.30. The current price Chindata Group Holdings (CD) is trading at is $7.24, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
