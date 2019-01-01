ñol

Churchill Capital Corp
(NYSE:CCVI)
9.78
0.01[0.10%]
At close: May 27
9.76
-0.0200[-0.20%]
After Hours: 4:02PM EDT
Day High/Low9.76 - 9.78
52 Week High/Low9.7 - 10.31
Open / Close9.76 / 9.78
Float / Outstanding- / 69M
Vol / Avg.39.6K / 215.1K
Mkt Cap674.8M
P/E48.9
50d Avg. Price9.81
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.08
Total Float-

Churchill Capital Corp (NYSE:CCVI), Dividends

Churchill Capital Corp issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Churchill Capital Corp generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Churchill Capital Corp Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Churchill Capital Corp (CCVI) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Churchill Capital Corp.

Q
What date did I need to own Churchill Capital Corp (CCVI) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Churchill Capital Corp.

Q
How much per share is the next Churchill Capital Corp (CCVI) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Churchill Capital Corp.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Churchill Capital Corp (NYSE:CCVI)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Churchill Capital Corp.

