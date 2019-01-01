Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan (OTC:CCOJY), Dividends

Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan.
There are no upcoming dividends for Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan (CCOJY). The last dividend payout was on April 11, 2011 and was $0.10
There are no upcoming dividends for Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan (CCOJY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.10 on April 11, 2011
The most current yield for Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan (CCOJY) is 0.00% and is payable next on April 11, 2011
Browse dividends on all stocks.