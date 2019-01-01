ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan
(OTCPK:CCOJY)
5.5545
0.0695[1.27%]
At close: May 27
4.94
-0.6145[-11.06%]
After Hours: 8:35AM EDT
Day High/Low5.55 - 5.55
52 Week High/Low5.09 - 8.47
Open / Close5.55 / 5.55
Float / Outstanding- / 358.7M
Vol / Avg.0.3K / 2.9K
Mkt Cap2B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price5.69
Div / Yield0.22/3.88%
Payout Ratio-
EPS-2.7
Total Float-

Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan (OTC:CCOJY), Dividends

Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan (CCOJY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan.

Q
What date did I need to own Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan (CCOJY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan (CCOJY). The last dividend payout was on April 11, 2011 and was $0.10

Q
How much per share is the next Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan (CCOJY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan (CCOJY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.10 on April 11, 2011

Q
What is the dividend yield for Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan (OTCPK:CCOJY)?
A

The most current yield for Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan (CCOJY) is 0.00% and is payable next on April 11, 2011

Browse dividends on all stocks.