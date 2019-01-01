Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Holdings Inc is a Japanese soft drinks manufacturer, which operates through licensing agreements with The Coca-Cola Company based in the United States. It functions through two business segments, namely The Cold Beverage segment and The Healthcare and Skincare segment. The Cold Beverage segment by far accounts for most of the company's revenue generating operations. It represents the manufacture and sale of beverages such as sports drinks, tea beverages, sparkling beverages and mineral water. Its secondary business is carried out through the Healthcare and Skincare segment which produces and sells health food and cosmetics.