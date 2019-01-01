Cogent Comms Hldgs (NASDAQ:CCOI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 29
EPS
$0.020
Quarterly Revenue
$149.2M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$149.2M
Earnings History
Cogent Comms Hldgs Questions & Answers
When is Cogent Comms Hldgs (NASDAQ:CCOI) reporting earnings?
Cogent Comms Hldgs (CCOI) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 29, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Cogent Comms Hldgs (NASDAQ:CCOI)?
The Actual EPS was $0.10, which missed the estimate of $0.12.
What were Cogent Comms Hldgs’s (NASDAQ:CCOI) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $119.8M, which missed the estimate of $120.1M.
