Cogent Comms Hldgs (NASDAQ:CCOI), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Cogent Comms Hldgs
Cogent Comms Hldgs Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Cogent Comms Hldgs (NASDAQ: CCOI) was reported by Credit Suisse on May 6, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $76.00 expecting CCOI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 23.82% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Cogent Comms Hldgs (NASDAQ: CCOI) was provided by Credit Suisse, and Cogent Comms Hldgs maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Cogent Comms Hldgs, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Cogent Comms Hldgs was filed on May 6, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 6, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Cogent Comms Hldgs (CCOI) rating was a maintained with a price target of $80.00 to $76.00. The current price Cogent Comms Hldgs (CCOI) is trading at is $61.38, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
