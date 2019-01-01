QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
22.92 - 32.76
Mkt Cap
1.2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
2.39
Shares
37.8M
Outstanding
Concentric AB is a Sweden-based company, mainly active in designing, development, and manufacturing of hydraulic and engine applications for Agriculture Machinery, Construction equipment, Trucks and Industrial applications. Its products include oil pumps, transmission pumps, coolant pumps, water pumps, compressor pumps, variable flow oil, Licos friction clutches, belt drives, gear pumps and motors, electro-hydraulic steering units, hydraulic power packs, and other products. The company manages its business in two product groups, namely engine products and hydraulic products and two geographical segments-Americas and Europe & (Rest of the world)RoW. The majority of the revenue is generated from the Europe & RoW segment.

Concentric Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Concentric (CCNTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Concentric (OTCPK: CCNTF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Concentric's (CCNTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Concentric.

Q

What is the target price for Concentric (CCNTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Concentric

Q

Current Stock Price for Concentric (CCNTF)?

A

The stock price for Concentric (OTCPK: CCNTF) is $30.59 last updated Thu Nov 11 2021 14:30:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Concentric (CCNTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Concentric.

Q

When is Concentric (OTCPK:CCNTF) reporting earnings?

A

Concentric does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Concentric (CCNTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Concentric.

Q

What sector and industry does Concentric (CCNTF) operate in?

A

Concentric is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.