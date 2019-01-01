Concentric AB is a Sweden-based company, mainly active in designing, development, and manufacturing of hydraulic and engine applications for Agriculture Machinery, Construction equipment, Trucks and Industrial applications. Its products include oil pumps, transmission pumps, coolant pumps, water pumps, compressor pumps, variable flow oil, Licos friction clutches, belt drives, gear pumps and motors, electro-hydraulic steering units, hydraulic power packs, and other products. The company manages its business in two product groups, namely engine products and hydraulic products and two geographical segments-Americas and Europe & (Rest of the world)RoW. The majority of the revenue is generated from the Europe & RoW segment.