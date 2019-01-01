QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/95.4K
Div / Yield
0.04/2.89%
52 Wk
1.11 - 2.35
Mkt Cap
192.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.3
Shares
140.4M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 11, 2022, 3:31PM
Benzinga - Nov 12, 2021, 5:32AM
Benzinga - Jun 3, 2021, 10:39AM
Benzinga - Apr 30, 2021, 7:10AM
Benzinga - Feb 24, 2021, 8:50AM
Benzinga - Feb 24, 2021, 7:08AM
CSI Compressco LP is a limited partnership operating in the US. The company is a provider of compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage. It sells standard and custom-designed compressor packages and oil field fluid pump systems and provides aftermarket services and compressor package parts and components manufactured by third-party suppliers. In addition, the company provides compression services and equipment to natural gas and oil exploration and production, midstream, and transmission companies. The majority of the company's revenue comes from the United States.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-29
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

CSI Compressco Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CSI Compressco (CCLP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ: CCLP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CSI Compressco's (CCLP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CSI Compressco.

Q

What is the target price for CSI Compressco (CCLP) stock?

A

The latest price target for CSI Compressco (NASDAQ: CCLP) was reported by Stifel on November 12, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 1.50 expecting CCLP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 9.49% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for CSI Compressco (CCLP)?

A

The stock price for CSI Compressco (NASDAQ: CCLP) is $1.37 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CSI Compressco (CCLP) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 14, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 28, 2022.

Q

When is CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) reporting earnings?

A

CSI Compressco’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 29, 2022.

Q

Is CSI Compressco (CCLP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CSI Compressco.

Q

What sector and industry does CSI Compressco (CCLP) operate in?

A

CSI Compressco is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.