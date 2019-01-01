CSI Compressco LP is a limited partnership operating in the US. The company is a provider of compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage. It sells standard and custom-designed compressor packages and oil field fluid pump systems and provides aftermarket services and compressor package parts and components manufactured by third-party suppliers. In addition, the company provides compression services and equipment to natural gas and oil exploration and production, midstream, and transmission companies. The majority of the company's revenue comes from the United States.