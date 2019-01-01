Carnival (NYSE:CCL), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Mar 22
EPS
$-1.660
Quarterly Revenue
$1.6B
Annual Revenue (as of Feb 28)
$1.6B
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Carnival using advanced sorting and filters.
Carnival Questions & Answers
When is Carnival (NYSE:CCL) reporting earnings?
Carnival (CCL) is scheduled to report earnings on June 23, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on March 22, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Carnival (NYSE:CCL)?
The Actual EPS was $0.52, which beat the estimate of $0.47.
What were Carnival’s (NYSE:CCL) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $3.9B, which beat the estimate of $3.9B.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.