Cameco (NYSE:CCJ), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Cameco beat estimated earnings by 250.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.03 versus an estimate of $-0.02.
Revenue was up $85.05 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 1.67% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Cameco's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.03
|-0.03
|-0.01
|-0.01
|EPS Actual
|0.05
|-0.11
|-0.08
|-0.06
|Revenue Estimate
|362.39M
|314.88M
|252.94M
|252.94M
|Revenue Actual
|368.84M
|286.71M
|292.15M
|228.96M
Earnings History
Cameco Questions & Answers
