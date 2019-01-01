Cameco (NYSE:CCJ), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Cameco beat estimated earnings by 250.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.03 versus an estimate of $-0.02.

Revenue was up $85.05 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 1.67% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Cameco's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.03 -0.03 -0.01 -0.01 EPS Actual 0.05 -0.11 -0.08 -0.06 Revenue Estimate 362.39M 314.88M 252.94M 252.94M Revenue Actual 368.84M 286.71M 292.15M 228.96M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.