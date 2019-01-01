ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Colonial Coal Intl
(OTCPK:CCARF)
1.33
00
At close: May 26
2.15
0.8200[61.65%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0 - 2.99
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 174.9M
Vol / Avg.- / 12.6K
Mkt Cap232.6M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price1.49
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0
Total Float-

Colonial Coal Intl (OTC:CCARF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Colonial Coal Intl reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Jan 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Colonial Coal Intl using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Colonial Coal Intl Questions & Answers

Q
When is Colonial Coal Intl (OTCPK:CCARF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Colonial Coal Intl

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Colonial Coal Intl (OTCPK:CCARF)?
A

There are no earnings for Colonial Coal Intl

Q
What were Colonial Coal Intl’s (OTCPK:CCARF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Colonial Coal Intl

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.