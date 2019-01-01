QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/14.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 2.99
Mkt Cap
261.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
174.4M
Outstanding
Colonial Coal International Corp is an exploration-stage company. Principally, it is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of coal properties located in Canada. Its projects include the Flatbed project; Huguenot project as well as Watson Island.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Colonial Coal Intl Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Colonial Coal Intl (CCARF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Colonial Coal Intl (OTCPK: CCARF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Colonial Coal Intl's (CCARF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Colonial Coal Intl.

Q

What is the target price for Colonial Coal Intl (CCARF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Colonial Coal Intl

Q

Current Stock Price for Colonial Coal Intl (CCARF)?

A

The stock price for Colonial Coal Intl (OTCPK: CCARF) is $1.5 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:33:40 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Colonial Coal Intl (CCARF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Colonial Coal Intl.

Q

When is Colonial Coal Intl (OTCPK:CCARF) reporting earnings?

A

Colonial Coal Intl does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Colonial Coal Intl (CCARF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Colonial Coal Intl.

Q

What sector and industry does Colonial Coal Intl (CCARF) operate in?

A

Colonial Coal Intl is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.