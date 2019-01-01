QQQ
Cobra Venture Corp is a junior oil and gas company that is focused on the exploration and development of petroleum and natural gas interests in Canada. The company's properties are the Willesden Green area, Alberta; Davey Lake area, Alberta; and Gull Lake, Saskatchewan. It derives prime revenue from oil and gas production.

Cobra Venture Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cobra Venture (CBVTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cobra Venture (OTCPK: CBVTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cobra Venture's (CBVTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Cobra Venture.

Q

What is the target price for Cobra Venture (CBVTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Cobra Venture

Q

Current Stock Price for Cobra Venture (CBVTF)?

A

The stock price for Cobra Venture (OTCPK: CBVTF) is $0.098 last updated Mon Apr 05 2021 16:51:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Cobra Venture (CBVTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cobra Venture.

Q

When is Cobra Venture (OTCPK:CBVTF) reporting earnings?

A

Cobra Venture does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Cobra Venture (CBVTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cobra Venture.

Q

What sector and industry does Cobra Venture (CBVTF) operate in?

A

Cobra Venture is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.