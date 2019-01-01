ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Cobra Venture
(OTCPK:CBVTF)
0.1675
00
At close: May 9
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.17 - 0.25
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 16M
Vol / Avg.- / 20.3K
Mkt Cap2.7M
P/E14.26
50d Avg. Price0.22
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0
Total Float-

Cobra Venture (OTC:CBVTF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Cobra Venture reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Feb 28)

$374K

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Cobra Venture using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Cobra Venture Questions & Answers

Q
When is Cobra Venture (OTCPK:CBVTF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Cobra Venture

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Cobra Venture (OTCPK:CBVTF)?
A

There are no earnings for Cobra Venture

Q
What were Cobra Venture’s (OTCPK:CBVTF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Cobra Venture

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.