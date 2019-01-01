ñol

Community Bank System
(NYSE:CBU)
66.30
0.60[0.91%]
At close: May 27
66.33
0.0300[0.05%]
After Hours: 4:02PM EDT
Day High/Low65.44 - 66.35
52 Week High/Low62.08 - 82.1
Open / Close66.07 / 66.33
Float / Outstanding39M / 53.9M
Vol / Avg.147.1K / 232.4K
Mkt Cap3.6B
P/E19.68
50d Avg. Price67.2
Div / Yield1.72/2.59%
Payout Ratio50.74
EPS0.87
Total Float39M

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU), Dividends

Community Bank System issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Community Bank System generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

2.35%

Annual Dividend

$1.72

Last Dividend

Mar 15

Next Dividend

Jun 14
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Community Bank System Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Community Bank System (CBU) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 18, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 14, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Community Bank System (CBU) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Community Bank System ($CBU) will be on July 11, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Community Bank System (CBU) shares by June 15, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Community Bank System (CBU) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Community Bank System (CBU) will be on June 14, 2022 and will be $0.43

Q
What is the dividend yield for Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU)?
A

The most current yield for Community Bank System (CBU) is 2.68% and is payable next on July 11, 2022

