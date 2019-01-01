Companhia Brasileira (NYSE:CBD), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 4
EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$10.1B
Earnings History
Companhia Brasileira Questions & Answers
When is Companhia Brasileira (NYSE:CBD) reporting earnings?
Companhia Brasileira (CBD) is scheduled to report earnings on July 27, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 4, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Companhia Brasileira (NYSE:CBD)?
The Actual EPS was $0.19, which beat the estimate of $0.06.
What were Companhia Brasileira’s (NYSE:CBD) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $3.4B, which beat the estimate of $0K.
