Companhia Brasileira (NYSE:CBD), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Companhia Brasileira
Companhia Brasileira Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Companhia Brasileira (NYSE: CBD) was reported by B of A Securities on May 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting CBD to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Companhia Brasileira (NYSE: CBD) was provided by B of A Securities, and Companhia Brasileira upgraded their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Companhia Brasileira, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Companhia Brasileira was filed on May 4, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 4, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Companhia Brasileira (CBD) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Companhia Brasileira (CBD) is trading at is $4.37, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.