CBAK Energy Tech
(NASDAQ:CBAT)
1.13
0.05[4.63%]
At close: May 27
1.08
-0.0500[-4.42%]
After Hours: 7:37PM EDT
Day High/Low1.08 - 1.14
52 Week High/Low0.92 - 5.1
Open / Close1.08 / 1.13
Float / Outstanding78.3M / 89M
Vol / Avg.652.6K / 1.1M
Mkt Cap100.5M
P/E3.14
50d Avg. Price1.15
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.01
Total Float78.3M

CBAK Energy Tech (NASDAQ:CBAT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

CBAK Energy Tech reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 19

EPS

$0.010

Quarterly Revenue

$80.2M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$80.2M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of CBAK Energy Tech using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

CBAK Energy Tech Questions & Answers

Q
When is CBAK Energy Tech (NASDAQ:CBAT) reporting earnings?
A

CBAK Energy Tech (CBAT) is scheduled to report earnings on August 15, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 19, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for CBAK Energy Tech (NASDAQ:CBAT)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.18, which missed the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were CBAK Energy Tech’s (NASDAQ:CBAT) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $6.3M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

