CBAK Energy Tech (NASDAQ:CBAT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 19
EPS
$0.010
Quarterly Revenue
$80.2M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$80.2M
Earnings History
CBAK Energy Tech Questions & Answers
When is CBAK Energy Tech (NASDAQ:CBAT) reporting earnings?
CBAK Energy Tech (CBAT) is scheduled to report earnings on August 15, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 19, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for CBAK Energy Tech (NASDAQ:CBAT)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.18, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were CBAK Energy Tech’s (NASDAQ:CBAT) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $6.3M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
