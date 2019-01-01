QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/8.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.17 - 1.18
Mkt Cap
8.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
21M
Outstanding
CAVU Mining Corp is engaged in the business of mineral exploration. The company's objective is to locate and, if warranted, develop economic mineral properties.The business operates in one reportable segment, is the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada.

CAVU Mining Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CAVU Mining (CAVVF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CAVU Mining (OTCQB: CAVVF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CAVU Mining's (CAVVF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CAVU Mining.

Q

What is the target price for CAVU Mining (CAVVF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for CAVU Mining

Q

Current Stock Price for CAVU Mining (CAVVF)?

A

The stock price for CAVU Mining (OTCQB: CAVVF) is $0.41816 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 17:56:12 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CAVU Mining (CAVVF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CAVU Mining.

Q

When is CAVU Mining (OTCQB:CAVVF) reporting earnings?

A

CAVU Mining does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is CAVU Mining (CAVVF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CAVU Mining.

Q

What sector and industry does CAVU Mining (CAVVF) operate in?

A

CAVU Mining is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.