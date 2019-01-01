QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/34.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.15
Mkt Cap
7.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
189M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
CAT Strategic Metals Corp is a mining company. It is a Canadian company involved in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties.

Analyst Ratings

CAT Strategic Metals Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CAT Strategic Metals (CATTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CAT Strategic Metals (OTCPK: CATTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CAT Strategic Metals's (CATTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CAT Strategic Metals.

Q

What is the target price for CAT Strategic Metals (CATTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for CAT Strategic Metals

Q

Current Stock Price for CAT Strategic Metals (CATTF)?

A

The stock price for CAT Strategic Metals (OTCPK: CATTF) is $0.0387 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 15:43:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CAT Strategic Metals (CATTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CAT Strategic Metals.

Q

When is CAT Strategic Metals (OTCPK:CATTF) reporting earnings?

A

CAT Strategic Metals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is CAT Strategic Metals (CATTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CAT Strategic Metals.

Q

What sector and industry does CAT Strategic Metals (CATTF) operate in?

A

CAT Strategic Metals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.