Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Carter Bankshares beat estimated earnings by 20.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.36 versus an estimate of $0.3.

Revenue was down $1.92 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 1.71% increase in the share price the next day.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.