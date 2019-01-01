Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Carter Bankshares
Carter Bankshares Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ: CARE) was reported by Piper Sandler on January 21, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $17.00 expecting CARE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 13.33% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ: CARE) was provided by Piper Sandler, and Carter Bankshares initiated their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Carter Bankshares, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Carter Bankshares was filed on January 21, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around January 21, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Carter Bankshares (CARE) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $17.00. The current price Carter Bankshares (CARE) is trading at is $15.00, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
