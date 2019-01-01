Cano Health (NYSE:CANO), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Cano Health
Cano Health Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Cano Health (NYSE: CANO) was reported by Credit Suisse on May 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $10.00 expecting CANO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 81.82% upside). 13 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Cano Health (NYSE: CANO) was provided by Credit Suisse, and Cano Health maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Cano Health, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Cano Health was filed on May 11, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 11, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Cano Health (CANO) rating was a maintained with a price target of $13.00 to $10.00. The current price Cano Health (CANO) is trading at is $5.50, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
