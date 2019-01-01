QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2.6M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
4.8 - 16.17
Mkt Cap
1.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.09
Shares
180.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Providers & Services
Cano Health Inc operates value-based primary care centers and supports affiliated medical practices that specialize in primary care for seniors in Florida, Texas, Nevada, and Puerto Rico.

Cano Health Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cano Health (CANO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cano Health (NYSE: CANO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cano Health's (CANO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Cano Health (CANO) stock?

A

The latest price target for Cano Health (NYSE: CANO) was reported by Jefferies on October 20, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 17.00 expecting CANO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 183.33% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Cano Health (CANO)?

A

The stock price for Cano Health (NYSE: CANO) is $6 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Cano Health (CANO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cano Health.

Q

When is Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) reporting earnings?

A

Cano Health’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 15, 2022.

Q

Is Cano Health (CANO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cano Health.

Q

What sector and industry does Cano Health (CANO) operate in?

A

Cano Health is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.