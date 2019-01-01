California Bancorp (NASDAQ:CALB), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 28
EPS
$0.440
Quarterly Revenue
$17.1M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$17.1M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of California Bancorp using advanced sorting and filters.
California Bancorp Questions & Answers
When is California Bancorp (NASDAQ:CALB) reporting earnings?
California Bancorp (CALB) is scheduled to report earnings on July 28, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 28, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for California Bancorp (NASDAQ:CALB)?
The Actual EPS was $0.06, which missed the estimate of $0.09.
What were California Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:CALB) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $12.2M, which beat the estimate of $11.2M.
