QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Cardinal Health
(NYSE:CAH)
57.56
-0.46[-0.79%]
At close: May 27
57.69
0.1300[0.23%]
After Hours: 5:09PM EDT
Day High/Low57.6 - 58.31
52 Week High/Low45.85 - 64.53
Open / Close57.91 / 57.7
Float / Outstanding236.2M / 272.4M
Vol / Avg.1.6M / 2.7M
Mkt Cap15.7B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price58.6
Div / Yield1.98/3.44%
Payout Ratio-
EPS-5.05
Total Float236.2M

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH), Dividends

Cardinal Health issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Cardinal Health generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

3.73%

Annual Dividend

$1.9632

Last Dividend

Apr 1

Next Dividend

Jun 30
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Cardinal Health Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Cardinal Health (CAH) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 10, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 30, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Cardinal Health (CAH) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Cardinal Health ($CAH) will be on July 15, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Cardinal Health (CAH) shares by July 1, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Cardinal Health (CAH) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Cardinal Health (CAH) will be on June 30, 2022 and will be $0.50

Q
What is the dividend yield for Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH)?
A

The most current yield for Cardinal Health (CAH) is 3.48% and is payable next on July 15, 2022

