There is no Press for this Ticker
Cafe Serendipity Holdings Inc is a development stage company, offering a turn-key licensed retail solution for a chain of upscale licensed stores serving the recreational and medical marijuana consumer.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Cafe Serendipity Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cafe Serendipity Holdings (CAFS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cafe Serendipity Holdings (OTCPK: CAFS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cafe Serendipity Holdings's (CAFS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Cafe Serendipity Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Cafe Serendipity Holdings (CAFS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Cafe Serendipity Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Cafe Serendipity Holdings (CAFS)?

A

The stock price for Cafe Serendipity Holdings (OTCPK: CAFS) is $0.0775 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 17:39:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Cafe Serendipity Holdings (CAFS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cafe Serendipity Holdings.

Q

When is Cafe Serendipity Holdings (OTCPK:CAFS) reporting earnings?

A

Cafe Serendipity Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Cafe Serendipity Holdings (CAFS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cafe Serendipity Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Cafe Serendipity Holdings (CAFS) operate in?

A

Cafe Serendipity Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.