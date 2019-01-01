ñol

Cafe Serendipity Holdings
(OTCPK:CAFS)
0.03
-0.05[-62.50%]
At close: May 27
0.023
-0.0070[-23.33%]
After Hours: 8:00AM EDT

Cafe Serendipity Holdings (OTC:CAFS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Cafe Serendipity Holdings reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Oct 31)

$7K

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Cafe Serendipity Holdings using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Cafe Serendipity Holdings Questions & Answers

Q
When is Cafe Serendipity Holdings (OTCPK:CAFS) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Cafe Serendipity Holdings

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Cafe Serendipity Holdings (OTCPK:CAFS)?
A

There are no earnings for Cafe Serendipity Holdings

Q
What were Cafe Serendipity Holdings’s (OTCPK:CAFS) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Cafe Serendipity Holdings

