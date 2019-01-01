ñol

CAE
(NYSE:CAE)
24.95
1.19[5.01%]
At close: May 27
24.95
00
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low23.84 - 25.03
52 Week High/Low20.96 - 34.19
Open / Close24.02 / 24.95
Float / Outstanding- / 317M
Vol / Avg.316.2K / 344.1K
Mkt Cap7.9B
P/E88.86
50d Avg. Price24.93
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.08
Total Float-

CAE (NYSE:CAE), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

CAE reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Jun 2

EPS Estimate

$0.150

Quarterly Revenue Estimate

$724.7M

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

$848.7M

Earnings Preview

CAE (NYSE:CAE) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-05-19. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that CAE will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18.

CAE bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.00, which was followed by a 0.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at CAE's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021
EPS Estimate 0.15 0.16 0.25 0.25
EPS Actual 0.15 0.14 0.15 0.17
Price Change % -3.54% 0.03% -5.33% -0.44%

Stock Performance

Shares of CAE were trading at $23.8 as of May 17. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 19.52%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of CAE using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

CAE Questions & Answers

Q
When is CAE (NYSE:CAE) reporting earnings?
A

CAE (CAE) is scheduled to report earnings on August 10, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on February 11, 2022 for Q3.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for CAE (NYSE:CAE)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.23, which beat the estimate of $0.22.

Q
What were CAE’s (NYSE:CAE) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $543.7M, which missed the estimate of $545.8M.

