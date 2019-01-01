CAE (NYSE:CAE), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for CAE
CAE Questions & Answers
The latest price target for CAE (NYSE: CAE) was reported by B of A Securities on August 25, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting CAE to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for CAE (NYSE: CAE) was provided by B of A Securities, and CAE downgraded their underperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of CAE, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for CAE was filed on August 25, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around August 25, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest CAE (CAE) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price CAE (CAE) is trading at is $26.37, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.