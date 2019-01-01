Cascades (OTC:CADNF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Cascades
Cascades Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Cascades (OTCPK: CADNF) was reported by CIBC on March 22, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $19.00 expecting CADNF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 126.19% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Cascades (OTCPK: CADNF) was provided by CIBC, and Cascades downgraded their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Cascades, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Cascades was filed on March 22, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 22, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Cascades (CADNF) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $22.00 to $19.00. The current price Cascades (CADNF) is trading at is $8.40, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
