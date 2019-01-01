QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Range
Vol / Avg.
Div / Yield
0.38/3.80%
52 Wk
9.92 - 14.66
Mkt Cap
1B
Payout Ratio
25.35
Open
P/E
8.98
EPS
0.32
Shares
100.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Mar 22, 2021, 6:46AM
Cascades Inc, along with its subsidiaries, produces, convert and market packaging and tissue products composed mainly of recycled fibres. The company is organized into four main business segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products (which constitutes packaging products), and Tissue Papers. The business activity of the company functions through Canada, United States, Italy, and other countries. Its customer base includes food processing companies, the maintenance industry, accommodations, and housing industry, micro-businesses, and boutiques.

Analyst Ratings

Cascades Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cascades (CADNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cascades (OTCPK: CADNF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cascades's (CADNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Cascades.

Q

What is the target price for Cascades (CADNF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Cascades (OTCPK: CADNF) was reported by CIBC on March 22, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 19.00 expecting CADNF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 90.19% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Cascades (CADNF)?

A

The stock price for Cascades (OTCPK: CADNF) is $9.99 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 19:23:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Cascades (CADNF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on September 1, 2006.

Q

When is Cascades (OTCPK:CADNF) reporting earnings?

A

Cascades does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Cascades (CADNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cascades.

Q

What sector and industry does Cascades (CADNF) operate in?

A

Cascades is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.