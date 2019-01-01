|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Baudax Bio (NASDAQ: BXRX) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Baudax Bio’s space includes: Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING), Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA), Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM), Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) and Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX).
The latest price target for Baudax Bio (NASDAQ: BXRX) was reported by Oppenheimer on May 11, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 14.00 expecting BXRX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 230.97% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Baudax Bio (NASDAQ: BXRX) is $4.23 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Baudax Bio.
Baudax Bio’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Baudax Bio.
Baudax Bio is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.