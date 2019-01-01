QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
2.1K/4.2M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.16 - 5.85
Mkt Cap
10.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-7
Shares
2.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Baudax Bio Inc is a Pharmaceutical company. The company develops and commercialize products for hospital and related acute care settings. Its products are in pipeline which includes two novel neuromuscular blocking agents, or NMBAs, and a related proprietary chemical reversal agent and Dex-IN.

Baudax Bio Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Baudax Bio (BXRX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Baudax Bio (NASDAQ: BXRX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Baudax Bio's (BXRX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Baudax Bio (BXRX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Baudax Bio (NASDAQ: BXRX) was reported by Oppenheimer on May 11, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 14.00 expecting BXRX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 230.97% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Baudax Bio (BXRX)?

A

The stock price for Baudax Bio (NASDAQ: BXRX) is $4.23 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Baudax Bio (BXRX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Baudax Bio.

Q

When is Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) reporting earnings?

A

Baudax Bio’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Baudax Bio (BXRX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Baudax Bio.

Q

What sector and industry does Baudax Bio (BXRX) operate in?

A

Baudax Bio is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.