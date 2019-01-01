QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.6K
Div / Yield
0.72/13.26%
52 Wk
4.45 - 15
Mkt Cap
734.9M
Payout Ratio
53.99
Open
-
P/E
3.79
EPS
0.2
Shares
135.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
BW LPG is a transportation and logistics company that ships liquified petroleum gas through its fleet of maritime vessels. Liquified petroleum gas is used in homes, agriculture, transportation, and chemical production worldwide. The company is organized into three main segments: very large gas carriers, which includes all vessels above 70,000 cubic meters; large gas carriers, which includes the company's smaller vessels; and product services, which buys and sells liquid petroleum gas and delivers it to customers. Nearly all of the company's revenue comes from the very large gas carriers segment.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

BW LPG Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BW LPG (BWLLY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BW LPG (OTCPK: BWLLY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are BW LPG's (BWLLY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for BW LPG.

Q

What is the target price for BW LPG (BWLLY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for BW LPG

Q

Current Stock Price for BW LPG (BWLLY)?

A

The stock price for BW LPG (OTCPK: BWLLY) is $5.426 last updated Mon Feb 14 2022 17:05:21 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BW LPG (BWLLY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for BW LPG.

Q

When is BW LPG (OTCPK:BWLLY) reporting earnings?

A

BW LPG does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is BW LPG (BWLLY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BW LPG.

Q

What sector and industry does BW LPG (BWLLY) operate in?

A

BW LPG is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.