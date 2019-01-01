QQQ
Blue World Acquisition Corp is a newly organized blank check exempted company.
Blue World Acquisition Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Blue World Acquisition (BWAQ) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Blue World Acquisition (NASDAQ: BWAQ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Blue World Acquisition's (BWAQ) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Blue World Acquisition.

Q
What is the target price for Blue World Acquisition (BWAQ) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Blue World Acquisition

Q
Current Stock Price for Blue World Acquisition (BWAQ)?
A

The stock price for Blue World Acquisition (NASDAQ: BWAQ) is $9.87 last updated Wed Mar 16 2022 19:57:34 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q
Does Blue World Acquisition (BWAQ) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Blue World Acquisition.

Q
When is Blue World Acquisition (NASDAQ:BWAQ) reporting earnings?
A

Blue World Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Blue World Acquisition (BWAQ) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Blue World Acquisition.

Q
What sector and industry does Blue World Acquisition (BWAQ) operate in?
A

Blue World Acquisition is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.