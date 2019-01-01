QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/3.4K
Div / Yield
0.1/5.75%
52 Wk
1.42 - 3.92
Mkt Cap
1.1B
Payout Ratio
61.18
Open
-
P/E
7.54
EPS
0
Shares
645.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Ltd manufactures and sells premium pediatric nutrition and baby-care products. The company has core business segments namely Infant formulas; Probiotic supplements; Adult nutrition and care products; Other pediatric products and Pet nutrition and care products. It generates maximum revenue from the Infant formulas segment. The Infant formulas segment comprises the production of infant formulas for children under seven years old and milk formulas for expectant and nursing mothers.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Health and Happiness Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Health and Happiness (BTSDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Health and Happiness (OTCPK: BTSDF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Health and Happiness's (BTSDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Health and Happiness.

Q

What is the target price for Health and Happiness (BTSDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Health and Happiness

Q

Current Stock Price for Health and Happiness (BTSDF)?

A

The stock price for Health and Happiness (OTCPK: BTSDF) is $1.7 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 19:29:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Health and Happiness (BTSDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Health and Happiness.

Q

When is Health and Happiness (OTCPK:BTSDF) reporting earnings?

A

Health and Happiness does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Health and Happiness (BTSDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Health and Happiness.

Q

What sector and industry does Health and Happiness (BTSDF) operate in?

A

Health and Happiness is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.