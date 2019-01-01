Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Ltd manufactures and sells premium pediatric nutrition and baby-care products. The company has core business segments namely Infant formulas; Probiotic supplements; Adult nutrition and care products; Other pediatric products and Pet nutrition and care products. It generates maximum revenue from the Infant formulas segment. The Infant formulas segment comprises the production of infant formulas for children under seven years old and milk formulas for expectant and nursing mothers.