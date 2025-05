Why Novavax Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 17%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Novavax, Inc NVAX rose sharply in today's pre-market after the FDA gave its conditional approval to its COVID-19 vaccine, targeting specific populations under particular conditions.

Novavax shares jumped 16.6% to $7.84 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Healthcare Triangle, Inc . HCTI rose 59.2% to $0.0126 in pre-market trading after dipping 79% on Friday.

. rose 59.2% to $0.0126 in pre-market trading after dipping 79% on Friday. Hong Kong Pharma Digital Technology Holdings Limited HKPD surged 42.2% to $1.45 in pre-market trading.

surged 42.2% to $1.45 in pre-market trading. China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. SXTC gained 36.6% to $1.64 in pre-market trading after falling 23% on Friday.

gained 36.6% to $1.64 in pre-market trading after falling 23% on Friday. Movano Inc. MOVE jumped 33.3% to $1.36 in pre-market trading. Movano Health disclosed that its board has initiated a process to explores strategic alternatives, including potential sale or merger.

jumped 33.3% to $1.36 in pre-market trading. Movano Health disclosed that its board has initiated a process to explores strategic alternatives, including potential sale or merger. Polyrizon Ltd . PLRZ surged 33.3% to $0.0088 in pre-market trading after dipping over 25% on Friday.

. surged 33.3% to $0.0088 in pre-market trading after dipping over 25% on Friday. NuCana plc NCNA gained 22% to $0.0534 in pre-market trading after dipping 18% on Friday.

gained 22% to $0.0534 in pre-market trading after dipping 18% on Friday. Abpro Corporation ABP climbed 21.3% to $0.2790 in pre-market trading after falling 13% on Friday.

climbed 21.3% to $0.2790 in pre-market trading after falling 13% on Friday. Sable Offshore Corp . SOC gained 10.7% to $31.96 in pre-market trading after the company ramped up oil production, raising 2H25 output guidance to 40k–50k barrels of oil per day.

. gained 10.7% to $31.96 in pre-market trading after the company ramped up oil production, raising 2H25 output guidance to 40k–50k barrels of oil per day. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated UNH rose 4.3% to $304.50 in pre-market trading after gaining over 6% on Friday.

Losers

Affimed N.V . AFMD shares fell 35.5% to $0.1798 in pre-market trading after jumping 228% on Friday.

. shares fell 35.5% to $0.1798 in pre-market trading after jumping 228% on Friday. Bit Origin Ltd BTOG fell 16.8% to $0.1480 in pre-market trading. Bit Origin announced that a court hearing will be held at 10:00 a.m. on June 5 to consider the confirmation of its proposed share capital reduction.

fell 16.8% to $0.1480 in pre-market trading. Bit Origin announced that a court hearing will be held at 10:00 a.m. on June 5 to consider the confirmation of its proposed share capital reduction. Quartzsea Acquisition Corp . QSEA fell 16.3% to $8.32 in today's pre-market trading.

. fell 16.3% to $8.32 in today's pre-market trading. Mainz Biomed N.V . MYNZ fell 18% to $2.00 in pre-market trading after gaining over 6% on Thursday.

. fell 18% to $2.00 in pre-market trading after gaining over 6% on Thursday. Lazydays Holdings, Inc . GORV shares dipped 16% to $0.1840 in pre-market trading after gaining over 56% on Thursday.

. shares dipped 16% to $0.1840 in pre-market trading after gaining over 56% on Thursday. Forte Biosciences, Inc . FBRX shares tumbled 14.8% to $6.69 in pre-market trading. Forte Biosciences, last week, posted a first-quarter loss of $1.37 per share.

. shares tumbled 14.8% to $6.69 in pre-market trading. Forte Biosciences, last week, posted a first-quarter loss of $1.37 per share. Top Win International Limited TOPW shares fell 14.3% to $6.66 in pre-market trading. The company, last week, announced it launched a digital assets treasury strategy to participate in Asia’s growing web3 ecosystem.

shares fell 14.3% to $6.66 in pre-market trading. The company, last week, announced it launched a digital assets treasury strategy to participate in Asia’s growing web3 ecosystem. LM Funding America, Inc . LMFA dipped 13.6% to $1.44 in pre-market trading. LM Funding America, last week, posted a first-quarter loss of $1.05 per share.

. dipped 13.6% to $1.44 in pre-market trading. LM Funding America, last week, posted a first-quarter loss of $1.05 per share. Patriot National Bancorp, Inc . PNBK declined 8.1% to $5.26 in pre-market trading. Patriot National Bancorp, last week, announced a $250 million mixed shelf offering.

. declined 8.1% to $5.26 in pre-market trading. Patriot National Bancorp, last week, announced a $250 million mixed shelf offering. TSS, Inc. TSSI fell 7.7% to $14.25 in pre-market trading. TSS shares jumped 74% on Friday after the company reported a year-over-year increase in first-quarter revenue results.

