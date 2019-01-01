BT Group is the incumbent fixed-line phone company in the U.K., providing phone, Internet access, and television services to residential and business customers. The firm acquired wireless carrier EE in 2016. It also runs a global services business that is still one of the largest international providers of managed networks and information technology services. The firm is organized into four segments: consumer services (46% of reported revenue), enterprise services (26%), global services (18%), and Openreach (11%, net of sales to other BT units). Openreach holds much of BT's network infrastructure and sells access to BT's retail units and other carriers.