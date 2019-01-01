|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of BT Group (OTCPK: BTGOF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for BT Group.
The latest price target for BT Group (OTCPK: BTGOF) was reported by Berenberg on May 20, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting BTGOF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for BT Group (OTCPK: BTGOF) is $2.635 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:56:34 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for BT Group.
BT Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for BT Group.
BT Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.