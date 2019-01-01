QQQ
BT Group is the incumbent fixed-line phone company in the U.K., providing phone, Internet access, and television services to residential and business customers. The firm acquired wireless carrier EE in 2016. It also runs a global services business that is still one of the largest international providers of managed networks and information technology services. The firm is organized into four segments: consumer services (46% of reported revenue), enterprise services (26%), global services (18%), and Openreach (11%, net of sales to other BT units). Openreach holds much of BT's network infrastructure and sells access to BT's retail units and other carriers.

BT Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BT Group (BTGOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BT Group (OTCPK: BTGOF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are BT Group's (BTGOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for BT Group.

Q

What is the target price for BT Group (BTGOF) stock?

A

The latest price target for BT Group (OTCPK: BTGOF) was reported by Berenberg on May 20, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting BTGOF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for BT Group (BTGOF)?

A

The stock price for BT Group (OTCPK: BTGOF) is $2.635 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:56:34 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BT Group (BTGOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for BT Group.

Q

When is BT Group (OTCPK:BTGOF) reporting earnings?

A

BT Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is BT Group (BTGOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BT Group.

Q

What sector and industry does BT Group (BTGOF) operate in?

A

BT Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.