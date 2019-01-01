QQQ
Beneteau is a boat and housing manufacturer, domiciled in France. The company organises itself into two segments: boats and housing. The boats business, which contributes the majority of revenue, manufactures and markets boats. Beneteau produces both motor and sail boats, and primarily derives revenue from France, Europe, and North America. The housing segment manufactures mobile homes for campsites and tour operators, and timber-frame homes. The housing business derives the vast majority of income domestically.

Beneteau Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Beneteau (BTEAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Beneteau (OTCPK: BTEAF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Beneteau's (BTEAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Beneteau.

Q

What is the target price for Beneteau (BTEAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Beneteau

Q

Current Stock Price for Beneteau (BTEAF)?

A

The stock price for Beneteau (OTCPK: BTEAF) is $16.5 last updated Wed Nov 10 2021 14:30:42 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Beneteau (BTEAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Beneteau.

Q

When is Beneteau (OTCPK:BTEAF) reporting earnings?

A

Beneteau does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Beneteau (BTEAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Beneteau.

Q

What sector and industry does Beneteau (BTEAF) operate in?

A

Beneteau is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.