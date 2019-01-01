QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/125.7K
Div / Yield
0.66/3.03%
52 Wk
19.4 - 24.9
Mkt Cap
30.6B
Payout Ratio
47.6
Open
-
P/E
16.76
EPS
50.08
Shares
1.4B
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Auto Components
Bridgestone Corp is engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing tires and diversified products. The company manufactures tires and tubes for passenger cars, trucks and buses, construction and mining vehicles, industrial machinery, agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles and scooters and others. Its tire operations include retread business, automotive maintenance and repairs, retail business and raw material supplies, as well as tire development, manufacturing, and marketing. Bridgestone also provides diversified products that include, industrial products, chemical products, automotive components, construction materials, electronic equipment, bicycles, and sporting goods.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-16
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.720
REV7.430B

Analyst Ratings

Bridgestone Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bridgestone (BRDCY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bridgestone (OTCPK: BRDCY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bridgestone's (BRDCY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Bridgestone.

Q

What is the target price for Bridgestone (BRDCY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Bridgestone

Q

Current Stock Price for Bridgestone (BRDCY)?

A

The stock price for Bridgestone (OTCPK: BRDCY) is $21.74 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:58:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bridgestone (BRDCY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 15, 2010 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.

Q

When is Bridgestone (OTCPK:BRDCY) reporting earnings?

A

Bridgestone’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is Bridgestone (BRDCY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bridgestone.

Q

What sector and industry does Bridgestone (BRDCY) operate in?

A

Bridgestone is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Auto Components industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.