Bridgestone Corp is engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing tires and diversified products. The company manufactures tires and tubes for passenger cars, trucks and buses, construction and mining vehicles, industrial machinery, agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles and scooters and others. Its tire operations include retread business, automotive maintenance and repairs, retail business and raw material supplies, as well as tire development, manufacturing, and marketing. Bridgestone also provides diversified products that include, industrial products, chemical products, automotive components, construction materials, electronic equipment, bicycles, and sporting goods.