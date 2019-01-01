QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.2K
Div / Yield
0.27/2.10%
52 Wk
12.45 - 14.5
Mkt Cap
4.1B
Payout Ratio
30.43
Open
-
P/E
15.67
EPS
0.13
Shares
323.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Brembo SpA is a manufacturer of brake discs and calipers for automobiles and motorcycles. The company produces brake systems under its own brand and for commercial vehicle manufacturers worldwide. In addition, to complete braking systems for motorcycles, the company also manufactures master cylinders and lightweight alloy wheels. In the aftermarket sales, Brembo offers spare parts, including brake discs, pads, drums, shoes, and hydraulic components. Brembo generates the majority of its sales in Europe and North America in the passenger car category.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Brembo Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Brembo (BRBOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Brembo (OTCPK: BRBOF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Brembo's (BRBOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Brembo.

Q

What is the target price for Brembo (BRBOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Brembo

Q

Current Stock Price for Brembo (BRBOF)?

A

The stock price for Brembo (OTCPK: BRBOF) is $12.8 last updated Mon Nov 29 2021 19:20:33 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Brembo (BRBOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Brembo.

Q

When is Brembo (OTCPK:BRBOF) reporting earnings?

A

Brembo does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Brembo (BRBOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Brembo.

Q

What sector and industry does Brembo (BRBOF) operate in?

A

Brembo is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.