Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/102.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.11 - 2.9
Mkt Cap
394M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
600.3
Shares
285.5M
Outstanding
Boss Energy Ltd formerly known as Boss Resources Ltd is a minerals exploration company. It holds interests in the Honeymoon uranium project located in South Australia. It also holds interests in nickel-copper exploration projects in Scandinavia; and gold interests in Burkina Faso.

Analyst Ratings

Boss Energy Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Boss Energy (BQSSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Boss Energy (OTCQX: BQSSF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Boss Energy's (BQSSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Boss Energy.

Q

What is the target price for Boss Energy (BQSSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Boss Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for Boss Energy (BQSSF)?

A

The stock price for Boss Energy (OTCQX: BQSSF) is $1.38 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:44:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Boss Energy (BQSSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Boss Energy.

Q

When is Boss Energy (OTCQX:BQSSF) reporting earnings?

A

Boss Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Boss Energy (BQSSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Boss Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Boss Energy (BQSSF) operate in?

A

Boss Energy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.