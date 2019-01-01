QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Popular Inc, based in Puerto Rico, is a financial holding company with four main subsidiaries: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, the largest bank in Puerto Rico in terms of assets; Banco Popular North America, its banking operation in the continental United States; Evertec, a data processor; and Popular Financial Holdings, a diversified financial services company. Popular recently restructured PFH and moved much of its activities into BPNA.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Popular Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Popular (BPOPO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Popular (OTCPK: BPOPO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Popular's (BPOPO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Popular.

Q

What is the target price for Popular (BPOPO) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Popular

Q

Current Stock Price for Popular (BPOPO)?

A

The stock price for Popular (OTCPK: BPOPO) is $25.57 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:10:37 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Popular (BPOPO) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 31, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 12, 2018.

Q

When is Popular (OTCPK:BPOPO) reporting earnings?

A

Popular does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Popular (BPOPO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Popular.

Q

What sector and industry does Popular (BPOPO) operate in?

A

Popular is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.