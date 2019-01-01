|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Popular Capital Trust II (NASDAQ: BPOPM) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Popular Capital Trust II.
There is no analysis for Popular Capital Trust II
The stock price for Popular Capital Trust II (NASDAQ: BPOPM) is $25.55 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 1, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 12, 2018.
Popular Capital Trust II does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Popular Capital Trust II.
Popular Capital Trust II is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.