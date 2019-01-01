QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Popular Capital Trust II is a statutory trust. It is engaged in issuing capital securities.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Popular Capital Trust II Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Popular Capital Trust II (BPOPM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Popular Capital Trust II (NASDAQ: BPOPM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Popular Capital Trust II's (BPOPM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Popular Capital Trust II.

Q

What is the target price for Popular Capital Trust II (BPOPM) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Popular Capital Trust II

Q

Current Stock Price for Popular Capital Trust II (BPOPM)?

A

The stock price for Popular Capital Trust II (NASDAQ: BPOPM) is $25.55 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Popular Capital Trust II (BPOPM) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 1, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 12, 2018.

Q

When is Popular Capital Trust II (NASDAQ:BPOPM) reporting earnings?

A

Popular Capital Trust II does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Popular Capital Trust II (BPOPM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Popular Capital Trust II.

Q

What sector and industry does Popular Capital Trust II (BPOPM) operate in?

A

Popular Capital Trust II is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.