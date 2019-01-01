QQQ
Piraeus Financial Holdings SA formerly Piraeus Bank SA is a universal banking group primarily operating in Greece, but with a presence in southeastern Europe and the eastern Mediterranean. Its banking unit specializes in small to midsize enterprise banking, agricultural banking, consumer and mortgage credit, green banking, investment banking, as well as leasing and factoring. The bank has an extensive distribution network, both traditional and alternative, most notably its e-banking platform Winbank. A majority of the bank's net revenue is net interest income, overwhelmingly derived from loans and advances to customers.

Piraeus Financial Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Piraeus Financial (BPIRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Piraeus Financial (OTCPK: BPIRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Piraeus Financial's (BPIRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Piraeus Financial.

Q

What is the target price for Piraeus Financial (BPIRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Piraeus Financial

Q

Current Stock Price for Piraeus Financial (BPIRF)?

A

The stock price for Piraeus Financial (OTCPK: BPIRF) is $1.95 last updated Mon Feb 14 2022 14:34:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Piraeus Financial (BPIRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Piraeus Financial.

Q

When is Piraeus Financial (OTCPK:BPIRF) reporting earnings?

A

Piraeus Financial does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Piraeus Financial (BPIRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Piraeus Financial.

Q

What sector and industry does Piraeus Financial (BPIRF) operate in?

A

Piraeus Financial is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.