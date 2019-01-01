Piraeus Financial Holdings SA formerly Piraeus Bank SA is a universal banking group primarily operating in Greece, but with a presence in southeastern Europe and the eastern Mediterranean. Its banking unit specializes in small to midsize enterprise banking, agricultural banking, consumer and mortgage credit, green banking, investment banking, as well as leasing and factoring. The bank has an extensive distribution network, both traditional and alternative, most notably its e-banking platform Winbank. A majority of the bank's net revenue is net interest income, overwhelmingly derived from loans and advances to customers.