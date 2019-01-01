|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Bishop Capital (OTCEM: BPCP) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Bishop Capital.
There is no analysis for Bishop Capital
The stock price for Bishop Capital (OTCEM: BPCP) is $9.75 last updated Tue Sep 21 2021 17:11:16 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on August 7, 2012 to stockholders of record on August 8, 2012.
Bishop Capital does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Bishop Capital.
Bishop Capital is in the Real Estate sector and Real Estate Management & Development industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.