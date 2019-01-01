QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Real Estate Management & Development
Bishop Capital Corp (WY) is engaged in the development of commercial real estate properties.

Analyst Ratings

Bishop Capital Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bishop Capital (BPCP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bishop Capital (OTCEM: BPCP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bishop Capital's (BPCP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Bishop Capital.

Q

What is the target price for Bishop Capital (BPCP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Bishop Capital

Q

Current Stock Price for Bishop Capital (BPCP)?

A

The stock price for Bishop Capital (OTCEM: BPCP) is $9.75 last updated Tue Sep 21 2021 17:11:16 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bishop Capital (BPCP) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on August 7, 2012 to stockholders of record on August 8, 2012.

Q

When is Bishop Capital (OTCEM:BPCP) reporting earnings?

A

Bishop Capital does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Bishop Capital (BPCP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bishop Capital.

Q

What sector and industry does Bishop Capital (BPCP) operate in?

A

Bishop Capital is in the Real Estate sector and Real Estate Management & Development industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.