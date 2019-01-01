Bonal International Inc provides sub-harmonic vibratory technology for metal improvement solutions. The company offers stress relief equipment, pulse puddle arc welding equipment, and distortion controller equipment in the United States. It also provides consulting, training, program design, and metal stress relief services. The company serves automotive, aerospace, mining, petroleum, shipbuilding, welding, machine tool, plastic molding, racing, engine building, armament, and die casting industries. Geographically operates through the region of the United States.