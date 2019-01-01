QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
Bonal International Inc provides sub-harmonic vibratory technology for metal improvement solutions. The company offers stress relief equipment, pulse puddle arc welding equipment, and distortion controller equipment in the United States. It also provides consulting, training, program design, and metal stress relief services. The company serves automotive, aerospace, mining, petroleum, shipbuilding, welding, machine tool, plastic molding, racing, engine building, armament, and die casting industries. Geographically operates through the region of the United States.

Analyst Ratings

Analyst Ratings

Bonal International Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bonal International (BONL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bonal International (OTCPK: BONL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bonal International's (BONL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Bonal International.

Q

What is the target price for Bonal International (BONL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Bonal International

Q

Current Stock Price for Bonal International (BONL)?

A

The stock price for Bonal International (OTCPK: BONL) is $1.76 last updated Mon Feb 07 2022 17:15:07 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bonal International (BONL) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 18, 2021 to stockholders of record on June 9, 2021.

Q

When is Bonal International (OTCPK:BONL) reporting earnings?

A

Bonal International does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Bonal International (BONL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bonal International.

Q

What sector and industry does Bonal International (BONL) operate in?

A

Bonal International is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.