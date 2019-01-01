Bollore SA is an infrastructure company domiciled in France. The company organizes itself into four segments: transportation and logistics, oil logistics, communication, and Electricity storage and systems. The transportation and logistics segment offers freight forwarding and logistics services. The oil logistics segment distributes oil and fuel. The communication segment provides advertising, cinema, and telecommunications services. The electricity storage and systems segment is engaged in the production and sale of electric batteries and their applications. The firm generates most of the revenue from the communications segment.