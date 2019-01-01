QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/51.5K
Div / Yield
0.07/1.35%
52 Wk
4.7 - 6.4
Mkt Cap
15.7B
Payout Ratio
37.5
Open
-
P/E
29.57
EPS
0
Shares
2.9B
Outstanding
Bollore SA is an infrastructure company domiciled in France. The company organizes itself into four segments: transportation and logistics, oil logistics, communication, and Electricity storage and systems. The transportation and logistics segment offers freight forwarding and logistics services. The oil logistics segment distributes oil and fuel. The communication segment provides advertising, cinema, and telecommunications services. The electricity storage and systems segment is engaged in the production and sale of electric batteries and their applications. The firm generates most of the revenue from the communications segment.

Analyst Ratings

Bollore Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bollore (BOIVF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bollore (OTCPK: BOIVF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bollore's (BOIVF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Bollore.

Q

What is the target price for Bollore (BOIVF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Bollore

Q

Current Stock Price for Bollore (BOIVF)?

A

The stock price for Bollore (OTCPK: BOIVF) is $5.35 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:51:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bollore (BOIVF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bollore.

Q

When is Bollore (OTCPK:BOIVF) reporting earnings?

A

Bollore does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Bollore (BOIVF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bollore.

Q

What sector and industry does Bollore (BOIVF) operate in?

A

Bollore is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.