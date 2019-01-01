QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
22.66 - 36
Mkt Cap
84.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
14.18
EPS
0.49
Shares
2.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Bank Of Idaho Holding Co is a single-tier holding bank that offers various banking and financial services including checking and savings products commercial and agricultural loans consumer lending home mortgages and trust services. The Bank grants commercial, residential, and installment loans to customers located primarily in southeastern Idaho and the Treasure Valley of Idaho.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Bank Of Idaho Holding Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bank Of Idaho Holding (BOID) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bank Of Idaho Holding (OTCQX: BOID) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bank Of Idaho Holding's (BOID) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Bank Of Idaho Holding.

Q

What is the target price for Bank Of Idaho Holding (BOID) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Bank Of Idaho Holding

Q

Current Stock Price for Bank Of Idaho Holding (BOID)?

A

The stock price for Bank Of Idaho Holding (OTCQX: BOID) is $32.9 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 20:26:26 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bank Of Idaho Holding (BOID) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bank Of Idaho Holding.

Q

When is Bank Of Idaho Holding (OTCQX:BOID) reporting earnings?

A

Bank Of Idaho Holding does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Bank Of Idaho Holding (BOID) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bank Of Idaho Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does Bank Of Idaho Holding (BOID) operate in?

A

Bank Of Idaho Holding is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.